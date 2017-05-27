Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $284,000 Position in SCANA Co. (SCG)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC held its position in SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in SCANA were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in SCANA by 5.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SCANA by 3.2% in the first quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in SCANA during the first quarter worth $112,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SCANA during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SCANA by 113.7% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) traded up 0.01% during trading on Friday, hitting $67.86. 774,259 shares of the stock traded hands. SCANA Co. has a one year low of $64.20 and a one year high of $76.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.99. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.21.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.18. SCANA had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. SCANA’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SCANA Co. will post $4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. SCANA’s dividend payout ratio is 57.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of SCANA in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SCANA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

In other SCANA news, VP Martin K. Phalen sold 42,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $2,752,086.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCANA Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in South Carolina. The Company operates through segments, including Electric Operations, Gas Distribution, Gas Marketing and All Other. The Company is engaged in the purchase, transmission and sale of natural gas in North Carolina and South Carolina.

