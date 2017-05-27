State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 2,858 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.21% of Sanderson Farms worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth $2,419,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 101,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 10.5% in the first quarter. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth $4,271,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) traded up 3.72% on Friday, reaching $120.03. The company had a trading volume of 575,069 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.95 and a 200-day moving average of $97.28. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $125.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.34.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $802 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.47 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.71%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post $9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAFM. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Pacific Crest restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Sidoti cut Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.13.

In other news, Treasurer D Michael Cockrell sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $582,746.49. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 87,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,091.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $157,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,202.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company. The Company is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh and frozen chicken, and also preparation, processing, marketing and distribution of processed and minimally prepared chicken. It sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack and frozen chicken, in whole, cut-up and boneless form, under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, casual dining operators, customers reselling frozen chicken into export markets.

