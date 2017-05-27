Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Safeguard Scientifics earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 31 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) traded down 2.27% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.75. 119,307 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The stock’s market capitalization is $218.86 million.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.55. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Safeguard Scientifics will post ($2.23) earnings per share for the current year.

SFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc is engaged in providing capital to technology companies within the fields of healthcare, financial services and digital media. The Company holds interest in companies, which it refers to as partner companies. As of December 31, 2016, the Company held interests in 29 non-consolidated partner companies.

