Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc

Citigroup Inc reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth's Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on Ruth's Hospitality Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.25.

Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) traded up 1.17% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,941 shares. Ruth's Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $666.02 million, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.52.

Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.49 million. Ruth's Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ruth's Hospitality Group will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ruth's Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

In related news, COO Cheryl Janet Henry sold 21,077 shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $444,303.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 381,617 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,486.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Odonnell sold 81,800 shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $1,721,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,194,524 shares in the company, valued at $25,144,730.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,877 shares of company stock worth $2,293,273. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ruth's Hospitality Group by 39.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 27,696 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ruth's Hospitality Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 463,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,289,000 after buying an additional 47,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ruth's Hospitality Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,061,000 after buying an additional 38,941 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ruth's Hospitality Group by 143.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 493,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,893,000 after buying an additional 290,659 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ruth's Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc develops and operates fine dining restaurants under the name, Ruth’s Chris Steak House. The Company operates through two segments. As of December 25, 2016, the Company-owned steakhouse restaurant segment included 68 Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants and one Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurant, and the franchise operations segment included 81 franchisee-owned Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants.

