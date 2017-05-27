Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD) Position Reduced by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,371,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,889,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,290,000 after buying an additional 181,525 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 214,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after buying an additional 120,835 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at about $6,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) traded up 0.98% during trading on Friday, reaching $80.75. The company had a trading volume of 345,105 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.45. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $87.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $107 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post $1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. FBR & Co boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $81.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Royal Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

In other Royal Gold news, VP William Holmes Heissenbuttel sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $636,838.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan Wenger sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,938. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in acquiring and managing precious metal streams, royalties and similar interests. The Company operates through two segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. Its assets are located in Canada, Chile, Dominican Republic, Mexico, the United States, Africa, Australia and Other.

