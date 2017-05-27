CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,393,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 785,085 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 13.0% of CIBC World Markets Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 3.75% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $4,038,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth $587,312,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 463,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,708,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 1,120,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after buying an additional 349,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hampstead Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,098,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) traded up 0.22% on Friday, reaching $69.79. 743,977 shares of the company were exchanged. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $76.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.07. The company has a market cap of $101.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post $5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.6439 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

RY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.63.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), is a diversified financial services company. The Company provides personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, investor services and capital markets products and services on a global basis. The Company serves personal, business, public sector and institutional clients in Canada, the United States and approximately 40 other countries.

