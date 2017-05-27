Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (POT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) (TSE:POT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, May 17th. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the fertilizer maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.

POT has been the topic of several other research reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.54 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen and Company upgraded shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.75 to $18.89 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised their target price on shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.95.

Shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) traded up 0.67% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,417,167 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. Potash Co. of Saskatchewan has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The fertilizer maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Potash Co. of Saskatchewan had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Potash Co. of Saskatchewan will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. Potash Co. of Saskatchewan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Potash Co. of Saskatchewan by 8.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 56,087 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan by 8.2% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,045,428 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock worth $17,061,000 after buying an additional 79,485 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Potash Co. of Saskatchewan by 3.6% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 68,400 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Potash Co. of Saskatchewan by 3.6% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,296 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc (PCS) is a fertilizer producer producing a range of primary crop nutrients, such as potash, nitrogen and phosphate. The Company operates through three segments: potash, nitrogen and phosphate. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated five potash operations in Saskatchewan and owned one in New Brunswick.

