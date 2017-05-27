Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Transocean LTD (RIG)

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 5th. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RIG. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Transocean LTD in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Iberia Capital initiated coverage on Transocean LTD in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group AG raised Transocean LTD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.85 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Transocean LTD in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Transocean LTD in a report on Monday, March 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Transocean LTD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.31.

Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) traded down 0.93% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,992,971 shares. Transocean LTD has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84.

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $785 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.51 million. Transocean LTD had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 23.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Transocean LTD will post ($0.45) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $106,596.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,651.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Transocean LTD by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 103,575 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Transocean LTD by 15.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 43,535 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Transocean LTD by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 144,849 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Transocean LTD by 52.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 447,658 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 154,600 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Transocean LTD during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transocean LTD

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units.

