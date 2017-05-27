Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF) Receiving Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory earned a news impact score of -0.20 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) traded up 0.96% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 38,390 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $67.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.75.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is an international franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator. The Company’s subsidiary, U-Swirl International, Inc (U-Swirl), franchises and operates soft-serve frozen yogurt stores. The Company operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl operations and Other.
