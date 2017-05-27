Rio Tinto plc’s (RIO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reissued their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) in a research report released on Thursday, May 4th. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,140 ($53.86) price objective on the stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto plc from GBX 4,100 ($53.34) to GBX 4,300 ($55.94) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto plc from GBX 3,200 ($41.63) to GBX 4,490 ($58.41) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto plc from GBX 2,130 ($27.71) to GBX 2,400 ($31.22) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($46.83) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.53) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,556.81 ($46.27).

Shares of Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) traded up 0.77% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3190.00. 3,490,441 shares of the company were exchanged. Rio Tinto plc has a one year low of GBX 1,853.00 and a one year high of GBX 3,718.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,090.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,226.31. The stock’s market cap is GBX 57.39 billion.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,031 ($39.43), for a total transaction of £363.72 ($473.16).

Rio Tinto plc Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc is a mining and metals company. The Company’s business is finding, mining and processing mineral resources. The Company’s segments include Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy & Minerals and Other Operations. The Company operates an iron ore business, supplying the global seaborne iron ore trade.

