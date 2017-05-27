Rio Tinto plc (RIO) Given Media Impact Score of 0.21

News coverage about Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rio Tinto plc earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the mining company an impact score of 61 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have recently commented on RIO. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto plc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rio Tinto plc from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto plc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Axiom Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto plc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) traded down 0.99% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,046,949 shares. The company has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.19. Rio Tinto plc has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.78.

About Rio Tinto plc

Rio Tinto plc is a mining and metals company. The Company’s business is finding, mining and processing mineral resources. The Company’s segments include Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy & Minerals and Other Operations. The Company operates an iron ore business, supplying the global seaborne iron ore trade.

