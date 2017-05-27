Insider Selling: Amphenol Co. (APH) CEO Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $14,620,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,490,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) traded up 0.31% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.80. The stock had a trading volume of 947,268 shares. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $55.13 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.51.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post $2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amphenol from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $253,248,000 after buying an additional 64,260 shares in the last quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.7% in the third quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 21,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 28,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Amphenol
Amphenol Corporation (Amphenol) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor- based products, and coaxial and specialty cable. The Company operates through two segments, which include Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions.
