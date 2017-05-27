Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $503.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.65 million. Rexnord Corp had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) traded up 0.17% on Friday, hitting $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 377,550 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.62. Rexnord Corp has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Get Rexnord Corp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RXN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet raised Rexnord Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rexnord Corp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Rexnord Corp (RXN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/rexnord-corp-rxn-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-02-eps-updated.html.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $755,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,840.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXN. WFG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord Corp during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord Corp during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rexnord Corp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rexnord Corp

Rexnord Corporation is a multi-platform industrial company. The Company operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.