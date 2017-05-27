Research Analysts Set Expectations for CENTRIC HEALTH Corp’s FY2017 Earnings (CHH)

CENTRIC HEALTH Corp (TSE:CHH) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of CENTRIC HEALTH Corp in a report released on Wednesday. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of CENTRIC HEALTH Corp in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

CENTRIC HEALTH Corp (TSE:CHH) opened at 0.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. CENTRIC HEALTH Corp has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.91. The stock’s market capitalization is $156.73 million.

CENTRIC HEALTH Corp Company Profile

Centric Health Corp is a Canada-based provider of healthcare services. The Company’s segments include Specialty Pharmacy, and Surgical and Medical Centres. The Specialty Pharmacy segment includes dispensing, compliance packaging and auxiliary products and services for retirement homes and long-term care residents.

