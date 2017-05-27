Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s Q3 2017 Earnings (WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a report released on Thursday. B. Riley analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $591.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WWW. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on Wolverine World Wide and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) opened at 24.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.65. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 16.7% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 16.7% in the first quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 16.7% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.30%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a range of casual footwear and apparel, outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel, children’s footwear, industrial work boots and apparel, and uniform shoes and boots. It operates in four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, which offers Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, and Sebago footwear and apparel; Wolverine Boston Group, which offers Sperry footwear and apparel, Saucony footwear and apparel, and Keds footwear and apparel; Wolverine Heritage Group, which offers Wolverine footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and HyTest safety footwear, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group, which offers Stride Rite footwear and apparel, and its multi-brand consumer-direct businesses.

