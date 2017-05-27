Regal Beloit Corp to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (RBC)

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regal Beloit Corp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Barrington Research analyst R. Hokanson anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Regal Beloit Corp’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Regal Beloit Corp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $807.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RBC. CIBC raised Regal Beloit Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. raised Regal Beloit Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Regal Beloit Corp in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Regal Beloit Corp from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

Shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) opened at 78.65 on Monday. Regal Beloit Corp has a 52 week low of $51.57 and a 52 week high of $83.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Corp by 12,739.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,789,000 after buying an additional 4,010,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,221,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit Corp during the third quarter valued at about $32,360,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Corp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,714,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,958,000 after buying an additional 456,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Corp by 49.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,878,000 after buying an additional 262,168 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Henry W. Knueppel sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $864,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,209.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Regal Beloit Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Regal Beloit Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.24%.

About Regal Beloit Corp

Regal Beloit Corporation is a manufacturer of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation and power transmission products. The Company operates through three segments: the Commercial and Industrial Systems segment, with its principal line of business in medium and large electric motors, power generation products, high-performance drives and controls and capacitors; the Climate Solutions segment, with its principal line of business in small motors, controls and air moving products, and the Power Transmission Solutions segment, with its principal line of business in power transmission gearing, hydraulic pump drives, open gearing and specialty mechanical products which control motion and torque.

