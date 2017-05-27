Redrow plc (RDW) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank AG

Redrow plc (LON:RDW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research note issued on Monday, April 24th.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on Redrow plc from GBX 515 ($6.70) to GBX 666 ($8.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow plc in a research report on Friday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Redrow plc to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 500 ($6.50) to GBX 600 ($7.81) in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.46) price target on shares of Redrow plc in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Redrow plc to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 415 ($5.40) to GBX 561 ($7.30) in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Redrow plc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 544.70 ($7.09).

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) traded down 1.22% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 565.50. The company had a trading volume of 574,883 shares. Redrow plc has a 1-year low of GBX 100.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 597.50. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.05 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 564.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 480.99.

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 582 ($7.57), for a total value of £349,200 ($454,273.45).

About Redrow plc

Redrow PLC is engaged in residential housing development. The Company is engaged in constructing homes throughout England and Wales. The Company’s operations are focused on housebuilding. Its product range is focused on traditional family housing in its regional businesses and apartment schemes in Greater London.

