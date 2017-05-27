Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $418.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers updated its FY17 guidance to $2.80-3.10 EPS.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) traded down 1.74% during trading on Friday, reaching $70.75. 420,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average of $54.31. The firm has a market cap of $910.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.74 and a beta of 0.85. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $74.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RRGB shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday. Bank of America Corp upped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.11 to $40.85 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 10.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 74.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth about $196,000.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants in North America and focuses on serving selection of gourmet burgers. The Company’s menu features a line of gourmet burgers, which it makes from ground beef, as well as its line of Red’s Tavern Double Burgers and its Red Robin’s line of half-pound Angus beef burgers with various toppings.

