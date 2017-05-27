Fairfield Bush & CO. Holds Position in Red Hat Inc (RHT)

Fairfield Bush & CO. maintained its position in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the open-source software company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHT. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Red Hat by 1.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,599 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Red Hat by 413.4% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 69,900 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 56,286 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. raised its stake in Red Hat by 2.7% in the third quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 11,570 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Red Hat during the third quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the third quarter valued at $13,991,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) traded down 0.21% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442,004 shares. Red Hat Inc has a 52 week low of $68.54 and a 52 week high of $90.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.44 and its 200 day moving average is $81.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 1.44.
Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The open-source software company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Red Hat had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Red Hat Inc will post $2.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RHT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Red Hat in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Red Hat in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Red Hat in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Hat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.51.
In other Red Hat news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $1,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 417,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,076,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 47,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $4,194,740.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,013,151.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,973 shares of company stock worth $19,154,802 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Red Hat
Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
