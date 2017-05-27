JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) in a research note published on Tuesday, May 2nd.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RB. BNP Paribas lifted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc from GBX 7,900 ($102.77) to GBX 8,300 ($107.97) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,100 ($105.37) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,650 ($99.52) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($110.58) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 7,230 ($94.05) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,961.82 ($103.58).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) traded up 0.92% during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 7869.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,208 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,381.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,078.10. The stock’s market cap is GBX 55.09 billion. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 6,496.00 and a one year high of GBX 7,869.00.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc news, insider Adrian Bellamy purchased 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,607 ($98.96) per share, with a total value of £42,142.78 ($54,823.44). Also, insider Rakesh Kapoor sold 58,094 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,150 ($93.01), for a total value of £4,153,721 ($5,403,565.76).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a manufacturer and marketer of health, hygiene and home products. The Company’s segments include ENA, DvM and Food. The ENA segment consists of Europe, Russia/Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Israel, North America, Australia and New Zealand. The DvM segment consists of North Africa, Middle East (excluding Israel) and Turkey, Africa, South Asia, North Asia, Latin America, Japan, Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

