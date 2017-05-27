Rave Restaurant Group (RAVE) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) has trended positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rave Restaurant Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.39 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the restaurant operator an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) traded down 0.3208% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.1132. 3,417 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The stock’s market capitalization is $22.52 million.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 21.11% and a negative return on equity of 108.15%. On average, analysts expect that Rave Restaurant Group will post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Crane purchased 26,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $50,735.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 62,563 shares of company stock worth $122,865. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out and express restaurants domestically and internationally under the trademark, Pizza Inn, and operates and franchises domestic fast casual restaurants under the trademarks Pie Five Pizza Company (Pie Five). The Company has two operating segments, which include Company-owned Restaurants, and Franchising and Food and Supply Distribution.

