Quintiles IMS Holdings (Q) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News coverage about Quintiles IMS Holdings (NYSE:Q) has trended positive on Saturday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Quintiles IMS Holdings earned a daily sentiment score of 0.36 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 74 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on Quintiles IMS Holdings from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quintiles IMS Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $88.50 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Quintiles IMS Holdings in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Quintiles IMS Holdings from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Quintiles IMS Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.84.

Quintiles IMS Holdings (NYSE:Q) traded up 1.56% during trading on Friday, hitting $86.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,708 shares. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.31 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average of $79.11. Quintiles IMS Holdings has a 12 month low of $61.21 and a 12 month high of $86.11.

Quintiles IMS Holdings (NYSE:Q) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Quintiles IMS Holdings had a negative return on equity of 212.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Quintiles IMS Holdings will post $4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack M. Greenberg sold 6,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,930 shares in the company, valued at $241,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc, formerly Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc, provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services. The Company operates through segments, including Commercial Solutions; Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offerings include national information offerings, sub-national information offerings, technology solutions, and workflow analytics and consulting services.

