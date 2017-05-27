Roderick Nelson Sells 2,000 Shares of Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Stock

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $148,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,539.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) traded down 1.26% during trading on Friday, hitting $77.84. 1,349,495 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.39. The firm’s market capitalization is $9.89 billion. Qorvo Inc has a 12-month low of $48.28 and a 12-month high of $79.33.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $643 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.12 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post $5.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 37.3% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter valued at about $13,083,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 39,323 shares during the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 22.0% in the third quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 45,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 18.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Charter Equity raised Qorvo from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Vetr lowered Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc set a $60.00 price objective on Qorvo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.95.

Qorvo, Inc is a provider of technologies and radio frequency (RF) solutions for mobile, infrastructure and defense and aerospace applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets its products to the United States and international original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs).

