Q4 2017 EPS Estimates for Titanium Transportation Group Inc Lowered by Cormark (TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc (CVE:TTR) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Cormark analyst D. Tyerman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group’s FY2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

About Titanium Transportation Group

Titanium Transportation Group Inc is a Canada-based transportation and logistics company, which offers its services in North America. It operates in various segments, including Truck Transportation, Logistics and Corporate. It provides freight transportation services to customers, including large multinational corporations across various industries, with truckload and cross-border trucking services, freight logistics, and warehousing and distribution services.

