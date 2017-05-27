Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a report issued on Wednesday. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.08.

Get Henry Schein Inc. alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Q4 2017 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. Cut by William Blair (HSIC)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/q4-2017-eps-estimates-for-henry-schein-inc-cut-by-william-blair-hsic-updated.html.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Leerink Swann set a $183.00 price objective on Henry Schein and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.42.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) traded down 0.55% during trading on Monday, reaching $175.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,565 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.96 and its 200-day moving average is $163.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.02. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $146.23 and a 12 month high of $183.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Henry Schein by 4.1% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 42,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 258,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $4,057,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 36.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 167,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,348,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.40, for a total transaction of $2,266,684.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,253,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Kabat sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.62, for a total value of $752,469.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,768.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,248 shares of company stock worth $13,853,340. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc is a provider of healthcare products and services primarily to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners. The Company operates through two segments: healthcare distribution, and technology and value-added services. The healthcare distribution segment distributes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.