Q4 2017 EPS Estimates for Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE) Reduced by Analyst

Delphi Energy Corp. (TSE:DEE) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities decreased their Q4 2017 earnings per share estimates for Delphi Energy Corp. in a research report issued on Friday. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02.

DEE has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$1.30 price objective on shares of Delphi Energy Corp. in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Delphi Energy Corp. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Delphi Energy Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.57.

Shares of Delphi Energy Corp. (TSE:DEE) traded down 1.49% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.32. 94,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $207.11 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43. Delphi Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $1.79.

Delphi Energy Corp. (Delphi) is a Canada-based company engaged in the acquisition for and exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in western Canada. The Company’s operations are principally concentrated in Northwest Alberta at Bigstone, which is in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta.

