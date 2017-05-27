Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. Cut by Analyst (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group lowered their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoZone in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $12.82 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $13.09. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $810.00 target price on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $11.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.00 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 69.22%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.77 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $812.00 price target on shares of AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $900.00 price target on shares of AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $835.38.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) opened at 615.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.58. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $573.80 and a 52 week high of $819.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $683.57 and a 200 day moving average of $736.19.

In other news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $714,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,167,987.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rodney C. Halsell sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.54, for a total transaction of $10,360,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,525.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,300 shares of company stock worth $19,917,242. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 14.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,742,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.7% in the third quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,516,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Coconut Grove Bank increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.3% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.5% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

Autozone, Inc is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. The Company operates through the Auto Parts Locations segment. The Auto Parts Locations segment is a retailer and distributor of automotive parts and accessories. As of August 27, 2016, the Company operated through 5,814 locations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Brazil.

