Putnam High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0309 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Putnam High Income Securities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Putnam High Income Securities Fund alerts:

Shares of Putnam High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) traded down 0.11% during trading on Friday, hitting $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 17,029 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43. Putnam High Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $8.81.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Putnam High Income Securities Fund (PCF) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/putnam-high-income-securities-fund-pcf-announces-0-03-monthly-dividend-updated.html.

Putnam High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

Putnam High Income Securities Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund provides high current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The Fund pursues its objective by investing in convertible bonds and convertible preferred stocks.

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.