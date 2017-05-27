Provident Financial plc (PFG) Downgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, May 12th. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 3,365 ($43.78) price target on the stock.

PFG has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,256 ($29.35) price target on shares of Provident Financial plc in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,580 ($33.56) target price on shares of Provident Financial plc in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Provident Financial plc from GBX 3,400 ($44.23) to GBX 3,650 ($47.48) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Provident Financial plc in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,215 ($41.82) price target on shares of Provident Financial plc in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial plc currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,131.82 ($40.74).

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) traded down 1.31% during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3091.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,981 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,168.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,929.12. The company’s market cap is GBX 4.48 billion. Provident Financial plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,125.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 3,402.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 91.40 ($1.19) per share. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Provident Financial plc’s previous dividend of $43.20.

In related news, insider Ken Mullen sold 7,522 shares of Provident Financial plc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,106 ($40.41), for a total transaction of £233,633.32 ($303,933.03). Insiders have purchased 14 shares of company stock valued at $42,987 in the last three months.

Provident Financial plc Company Profile

Provident Financial plc is a United Kingdom-based non-standard lender. The Company’s divisions include Vanquis Bank Limited (Vanquis Bank), Consumer Credit Division (CCD) and Moneybarn. Its segments include Vanquis Bank, CCD, Moneybarn and Central. The Company serves non-standard credit customers with a range of products from credit cards and car finance, to home credit and online unsecured, and guarantor loans.

