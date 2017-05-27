Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (PTI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 28th, there was short interest totalling 536,953 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the April 13th total of 426,193 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,237 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $301,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 257,300 shares of company stock worth $3,451,694 in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTI. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 174.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 109,800 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,325,000. NEA Management Company LLC raised its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 14.9% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 3,556,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,450,000 after buying an additional 461,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd.

Shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) traded down 1.88% on Friday, reaching $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 139,082 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $104.67 million. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $20.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (PTI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/proteostasis-therapeutics-inc-pti-sees-significant-increase-in-short-interest-updated.html.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovery and development of therapeutics that treat diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network, a set of pathways that control protein biosynthesis, folding, trafficking and clearance. It has developed the Disease Relevant Translation (DRT) technology platform, a drug screening approach for identifying highly translatable therapeutics based on predictive and functionally pertinent phenotypic assays and disease relevant models.

Receive News & Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.