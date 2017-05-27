Proteon Therapeutics (PRTO) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) have been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Proteon Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of -0.02 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Proteon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proteon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of Proteon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Proteon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

Shares of Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) traded down 3.85% during trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. 124,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. Proteon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The firm’s market cap is $20.96 million.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Proteon Therapeutics will post ($1.64) EPS for the current year.

About Proteon Therapeutics

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. The Company is involved in research and development activities. The Company’s product candidate, product candidate, vonapanitase, formerly PRT-201, is a recombinant human elastase that it is developing to manage vascular access failure in patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing or planning for hemodialysis, a lifesaving treatment that cannot be conducted without a functioning vascular access.

