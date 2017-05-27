Premier (PINC) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) has trended positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Premier earned a daily sentiment score of 0.40 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) traded down 0.29% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.82. 150,787 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.50. Premier has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $35.06.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Premier had a net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $379.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Premier will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PINC. Bank of America Corp lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Premier and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

In related news, VP Kelli L. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 6,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $207,904.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,421.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,042 shares of company stock worth $1,218,955. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc is a healthcare improvement company. The Company is uniting an alliance of approximately 3,750 United States hospitals and more than 130,000 other provider organizations to transform healthcare. The Company operates healthcare group purchasing organizations and also provides integrated data and analytics, supply chain solutions, advisory services, performance improvement collaborative and other services.

