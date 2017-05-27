Voya Financial (VOYA) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) have trended positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Voya Financial earned a coverage optimism score of 0.32 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 82 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) traded up 0.03% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.71. 1,379,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $6.45 billion. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.78.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $303.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.84 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post $3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is -1.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Sunday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

In other news, insider Alain M. Karaoglan purchased 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $29,804.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,207.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $105,105.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 107,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,189 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment and insurance company. The Company operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment is a provider of retirement services and products in the United States. The Investment Management segment offers domestic and international fixed income, equity, multi-asset and alternatives products and solutions.

