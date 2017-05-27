Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) have trended positive on Saturday, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sypris Solutions earned a news impact score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the auto parts company an impact score of 84 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) traded up 1.35% on Friday, reaching $1.50. 37,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of -0.22. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.60.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The business had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Sypris Solutions will post ($0.28) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc (Sypris) is a provider of outsourced services and specialty products. The Company offers a range of manufacturing, engineering, design and other technical services. The Company operates through two segments: Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. Sypris Technologies segment, which consists of Sypris Technologies, Inc and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the sale of goods and manufacturing services to customers in the market for truck components and assemblies and from the sale of products to the energy and chemical markets.

