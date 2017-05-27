Favorable Media Coverage Likely to Affect Rex Energy (REXX) Stock Price

Press coverage about Rex Energy (NASDAQ:REXX) has been trending positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rex Energy earned a news impact score of 0.32 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 78 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Rex Energy Co. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REXX. S&P Equity Research lifted their target price on Rex Energy from $3.92 to $4.71 in a report on Monday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Rex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, KLR Group lifted their target price on Rex Energy from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.98.

Rex Energy (NASDAQ:REXX) traded up 0.62% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 85,468 shares. Rex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $4.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74. The stock’s market cap is $31.25 million.

Rex Energy (NASDAQ:REXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $52.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.32 million. Rex Energy had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 159.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.30) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rex Energy will post ($2.80) EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/positive-news-coverage-likely-to-impact-rex-energy-rexx-stock-price-updated.html.

Rex Energy Company Profile

Rex Energy Corporation is an independent oil, natural gas liquid (NGL) and natural gas company. The Company has operations in the Appalachian Basin and Illinois Basin. In the Appalachian Basin, the Company is focused on its Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale and Upper Devonian (Burkett) Shale drilling and exploration activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Rex Energy Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rex Energy Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.