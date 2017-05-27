Stryker (SYK) Getting Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Stryker (NYSE:SYK) have been trending positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Stryker earned a news impact score of 0.26 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the medical technology company an impact score of 81 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Cowen and Company set a $150.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.81.

Shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) traded up 0.30% during trading on Friday, hitting $141.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,470 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.59. Stryker has a one year low of $106.48 and a one year high of $141.59. The stock has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stryker will post $6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 39.08%.

In other Stryker news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 13,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.89, for a total value of $1,810,326.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company offers a range of medical technologies, including orthopedic, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine products. The Company’s segments include Orthopaedics; MedSurg; Neurotechnology and Spine, and Corporate and Other. The Orthopaedics segment includes reconstructive (hip and knee) and trauma implant systems and other related products.

