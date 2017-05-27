Positive Media Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Stock Price

Media stories about Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) have been trending positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sandy Spring Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.35 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the bank an impact score of 5 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) traded down 0.69% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.07. 61,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average of $40.32. The company has a market cap of $936.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.88. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $45.64.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $52.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post $2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

SASR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance and Investment Management. The Company’s Community Banking segment operates through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering a range of financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

