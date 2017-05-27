Polymet Mining Corp (PLM) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media headlines about Polymet Mining Corp (NYSE:PLM) (TSE:POM) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Polymet Mining Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Polymet Mining Corp (NYSE:PLM) traded down 1.045% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.663. The stock had a trading volume of 302,718 shares. Polymet Mining Corp has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.14. The stock’s market cap is $211.20 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.

Polymet Mining Corp (NYSE:PLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Polymet Mining Corp will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Polymet Mining Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Polymet Mining Corp Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PolyMet) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. The Company’s sole mineral property is the NorthMet Project, which is located in St. Louis County in the Mesabi Iron Range mining district approximately 60 miles north of Duluth, Minnesota, the United States.

