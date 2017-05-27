Pioneer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Macerich Co (MAC)

Pioneer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Pioneer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Macerich by 63.4% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its stake in Macerich by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Macerich during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) traded down 2.33% during trading on Friday, hitting $58.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,338 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.42. Macerich Co has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $94.51.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Macerich had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 49.65%. The company had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Macerich’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macerich Co will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 83.04%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAC. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Macerich from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays PLC dropped their price objective on Macerich from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.07.

Macerich Company Profile

The Macerich Company is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is involved in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community/power shopping centers located throughout the United States. The Company owns ownership interests in, The Macerich Partnership, L.P.

