Pioneer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG)

Pioneer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Pioneer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC by 1.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC by 1.5% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC by 9.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC by 2.6% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) traded down 0.87% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.94. The company had a trading volume of 100,048 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day moving average of $49.01. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $56.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group PLC’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

About InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is a hotel company. The Company franchises its brands to, and manages hotels on behalf of, third-party hotel owners. Its segments include The Americas; Europe; Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); Greater China, and Central. It operates a portfolio of hotel brands, including InterContinental, HUALUXE, Kimpton, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites Hotels, Holiday Inn Resort, Holiday Inn Club Vacations and Candlewood Suites Hotels.

