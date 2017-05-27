Pioneer Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc (APFH)

Pioneer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:APFH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in AdvancePierre Foods Holdings by 131.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in AdvancePierre Foods Holdings during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AdvancePierre Foods Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AdvancePierre Foods Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in AdvancePierre Foods Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $466,000.

Shares of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:APFH) traded up 0.15% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,641 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.41. AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.86.

AdvancePierre Foods Holdings (NASDAQ:APFH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $402.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc will post $1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APFH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other AdvancePierre Foods Holdings news, COO George F. Jr. Chappelle sold 24,865 shares of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $747,939.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 412,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,392,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Nelson Simons, Jr. sold 163,975 shares of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $4,776,591.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,211,577.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 462,494 shares of company stock worth $13,582,094.

AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Company Profile

AdvancePierre Foods Holdings, Inc is a producer and distributor of ready-to-eat sandwiches, sandwich components and other entrees and snacks. The Company operates through four segments. The Foodservice segment’s portfolio of products includes breakfast sandwiches, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, Philly steaks, fully cooked hamburger-patties, country-fried steak, stuffed entrees and chicken tenders.

