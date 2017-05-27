Pioneer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 47,667 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)

Pioneer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 175,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 47,667 shares during the period. Pioneer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $28,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth about $104,000. First Interstate Bank raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,273.3% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 5,340.0% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 29.8% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) traded down 0.05% during trading on Friday, reaching $153.92. The company had a trading volume of 443,012 shares. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.48 and a 52-week high of $177.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.02 and a 200 day moving average of $155.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post $14.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $194.00 price target on Affiliated Managers Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.88.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 8,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total value of $1,361,026.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,188.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. The Company operates in three segments, which represent its principal distribution channels: Institutional, Mutual Fund and High Net Worth. The equity method investments in the Institutional distribution channel are made in relationships with public and private client entities, including foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds and retirement plans for corporations and municipalities.

