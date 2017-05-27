Pierre Lassonde Sells 20,000 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) Stock

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) Director Pierre Lassonde sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.11, for a total transaction of C$1,942,200.00.
Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) traded up 0.29% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.09. 221,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.21. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $105.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.92 and its 200 day moving average is $85.57.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Franco Nevada Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$71.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada Corp from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franco Nevada Corp in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$71.50 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada Corp in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Franco Nevada Corp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Franco Nevada Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$94.57.
Franco Nevada Corp Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation (Franco-Nevada) is a gold-focused royalty and stream company. The Company has interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas and other resource assets. The Company is engaged in resource sector royalty/stream acquisitions and management activities. It has a portfolio of properties in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile and Africa.
