Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL) Given “Hold” Rating at Panmure Gordon

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Panmure Gordon in a research note issued on Monday, April 24th. They presently have a GBX 152 ($1.98) price target on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. FinnCap reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 213 ($2.77) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.47) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.15) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 170 ($2.21).

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) traded down 0.97% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 132.70. The company had a trading volume of 926,208 shares. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 698.99 million. Petra Diamonds Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 98.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 173.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 132.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 145.29.

In other Petra Diamonds Limited news, insider Adonis Pouroulis sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.73), for a total transaction of £332,500 ($432,548.46).

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds Limited is an independent diamond mining company and supplier of rough diamonds to the international market. Its segments include Mining and Exploration. Mining segment includes the extraction and sale of rough diamonds from mining operations in South Africa and Tanzania. Exploration segment includes the exploration activities in Botswana and South Africa.

