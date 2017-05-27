Perfumania Holdings (PERF) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Perfumania Holdings (NASDAQ:PERF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Perfumania Holdings earned a news impact score of 0.24 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Perfumania Holdings (NASDAQ:PERF) traded up 0.074% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.351. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,306 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. Perfumania Holdings has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company’s market cap is $20.93 million.

About Perfumania Holdings

Perfumania Holdings, Inc is a wholesale distributor and retailer of perfumes and fragrances. The Company conducts its business its subsidiaries, Perfumania, Inc (Perfumania), Quality King Fragrance, Inc (QFG), Scents of Worth, Inc (SOW), Perfumania.com, Inc (Perfumania.com), Five Star Fragrance Company, Inc (Five Star) and Parlux Fragrances, LLC (Parlux).

