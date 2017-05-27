Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Peoples Utah Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.01 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the bank an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) traded down 0.39% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.70. 11,460 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.98. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $27.85.

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/peoples-utah-bancorp-pub-earning-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-study-shows-updated.html.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 18 retail banking locations, two residential mortgage offices and other support facilities operated through its banking subsidiary, People’s Intermountain Bank (PIB or the Bank). The Company provides full-service retail banking in the state of Utah, including a range of banking and related services to locally owned businesses, professional firms, real-estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.