Eco Animal Health Group Plc (EAH) Price Target Raised to GBX 650 at Peel Hunt

Eco Animal Health Group Plc (LON:EAH) had its price objective raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 575 ($7.48) to GBX 650 ($8.46) in a research note published on Monday, May 15th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Eco Animal Health Group Plc (LON:EAH) remained flat at GBX 587.50 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,715 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 526.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 509.98. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 375.95 million. Eco Animal Health Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 360.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 610.00.

Eco Animal Health Group Plc Company Profile

Eco Animal Health Group plc is engaged in the development, registration and marketing of pharmaceutical products for global animal health markets. The Company’s principal activity is the manufacture and supply of animal health products across the globe. These activities are conducted on a global scale, through a network, including both regional offices (notably in Shanghai and Princeton) and overseas subsidiaries.

