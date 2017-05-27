Liberum Capital Reiterates Sell Rating for Pearson plc (PSON)

Liberum Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) in a research report released on Friday, May 12th. The brokerage currently has a GBX 360 ($4.68) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Pearson plc from GBX 600 ($7.81) to GBX 790 ($10.28) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pearson plc from GBX 650 ($8.46) to GBX 900 ($11.71) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Pearson plc from GBX 400 ($5.20) to GBX 605 ($7.87) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Pearson plc in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG increased their target price on shares of Pearson plc from GBX 680 ($8.85) to GBX 830 ($10.80) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pearson plc presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 698.71 ($9.09).

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) traded up 1.30% on Friday, hitting GBX 699.00. 2,553,988 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 667.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 706.53. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 5.69 billion. Pearson plc has a one year low of GBX 552.00 and a one year high of GBX 989.50.

In other Pearson plc news, insider Sidney Taurel purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 726 ($9.44) per share, for a total transaction of £15,246 ($19,833.49). Also, insider Lincoln Wallen acquired 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 711 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £831.87 ($1,082.18). Insiders acquired a total of 4,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,129,195 over the last 90 days.

Pearson plc Company Profile

Pearson plc (Pearson) is a learning company. The Company delivers learning through providing a range of educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies and individual learners. The Company operates through three segments, which include North America, Core and Growth.

