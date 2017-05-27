Barclays PLC Boosts Pearson plc (PSON) Price Target to GBX 705

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 625 ($8.13) to GBX 705 ($9.17) in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays PLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSON. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.98) price target on shares of Pearson plc in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.50) price target on shares of Pearson plc in a report on Friday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased their price target on shares of Pearson plc from GBX 708 ($9.21) to GBX 808 ($10.51) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Numis Securities Ltd raised shares of Pearson plc to an “add” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.11) price target on shares of Pearson plc in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson plc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 698.71 ($9.09).

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) traded up 1.30% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 699.00. 2,553,988 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 667.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 706.53. The firm’s market cap is GBX 5.69 billion. Pearson plc has a 12-month low of GBX 552.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 989.50.

In other Pearson plc news, insider Lincoln Wallen purchased 117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 711 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £831.87 ($1,082.18). Also, insider Tim Score purchased 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.74) per share, with a total value of £15,214.08 ($19,791.96). Insiders acquired a total of 4,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,129,195 in the last 90 days.

Pearson plc (Pearson) is a learning company. The Company delivers learning through providing a range of educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies and individual learners. The Company operates through three segments, which include North America, Core and Growth.

