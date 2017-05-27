Payment Data Systems, Inc. (PYDS) Announces Earnings Results

Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. Payment Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 6.13%.
Payment Data Systems (NASDAQ:PYDS) traded up 1.49% during trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. 44,968 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. Payment Data Systems has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The company’s market cap is $16.09 million.
About Payment Data Systems
Payment Data Systems, Inc is engaged in the business of processing electronic payments for other companies, including a range of automated clearing house (ACH) processing, credit, prepaid card and debit card-based processing. The Company is an integrated payment solutions provider offering a range of services to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, and card issuers.
